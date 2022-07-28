"That itch of wrestling never goes away" - Former WWE star comments on Ric Flair's final match (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Ricardo Rodriguez has struggled with addiction lately and has even beaten his demons. That said, he understands the high of pro wrestling, which is why he's excited about Ric Flair's final match.

Flair will team up with Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on July 31st. Some of his contemporaries, like Gerald Brisco, have voiced their concern for him wrestling with a pacemaker in his heart. Others, like Rodriguez, have expressed their support.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rodriguez mentioned why he is kicked about Flair's final hurrah.

"I'm excited for him. I can tell you firsthand... that itch of wrestling never goes away. In my head, I contemplated leaving wrestling so many times but I know myself. I can't, I can't. As Eddie Guerrero once put it - 'Yeah I'm an addict. I'm addicted to the high. I'm addicted to the rush, the adrenaline, the people.' That's what gets me. That's what keeps me coming back. This is one addiction I'm okay with and that's pro wrestling." (11:00-11:32)

Rodriguez is teaming up with former WWE Superstars for a massive event

The former WWE Superstar is teaming up with his former colleagues Santino Marella, Fandango, and of course, the legendary Alberto Del Rio for an exciting indie date.

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam will also be in attendance to ensure that this is truly a night to remember.

And as for Ric Flair's Last Match, details can be found here.

