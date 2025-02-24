Former WWE star compares Randy Orton to legendary 6-time champion: “There's some people that just have a different gear”

Randy Orton is considered one of the greatest WWE Superstars in history and one of the GOATs of his generation. A former WWE star even likened him to a legendary athlete, who won six championships in his sport.

Wrestling is in Orton's blood, being a third-generation superstar. He is the son of 'Cowboy' Bob Orton and the grandson of Bob Orton Sr. He started his WWE career in 2000 as part of the famed OVW class along with John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Batista, and Shelton Benjamin.

Speaking on Rene Dupree's Cafe de Rene podcast, Maven answered some questions from fans. One of the questions was about if there are any superstars who had to wrestle sick, comparing it to Michael Jordan's legendary 'Flu Game' in the 1997 NBA Finals.

While Maven couldn't recall any star who had the same night as Jordan, he pointed out that Randy Orton has the same mentality as the Chicago Bulls legend.

"There's some people that just have a different gear that they can access. That's what just separates them from everyone, from the rest of the world, and obviously, (Michael) Jordan has that. I would say in our business, like Randy (Orton) has that gear. Randy has that something in him that just made him just different right than everyone else," Maven said. [6:48 - 7:09]

For those unaware, Michael Jordan is considered the GOAT of basketball. He won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s. On the other hand, Randy Orton has won a WWE world championship 14 times.

WWE Hall of Famer makes Randy Orton prediction for Elimination Chamber

Randy Orton has been out of action since November 8 when Kevin Owens hit him with a piledriver. There's no update on Orton's potential return, but WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley predicted a possible appearance at Elimination Chamber during Owens' Unsanctioned Match against Sami Zayn.

"Imagine Kevin is beating the sh*t out of Sami with a chair on the floor, right? And enough is enough and somebody has to do something about it. … He’s about to give him the package piledriver on the announce table, Randy Orton’s music hits. Randy will get the pop for making that save, but you have to set it up the right way, that people won't be mad that Randy’s coming in on a Canadian," Bubba Ray said on Busted Open Radio. [H/T Wrestling, Inc.]

Orton was not the only recipient of the piledriver over the next couple of months. KO also hit the package variation of the move on Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn.

