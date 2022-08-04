Former WWE Superstar congratulates IYO SKY on her main roster call up

IYO SKY, formerly known as Io Shirai in NXT, arrived on the main roster alongside Bayley and Dakota Kai at WWE SummerSlam.

She appeared with the group following the RAW Women's Championship match at Saturday's premium live event. Led by Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai surrounded Bianca following her victory over Becky Lynch. The Man turned babyface and stood by the champion's side as the heels retreated.

On this past Monday's edition of RAW, Bayley's faction attacked Becky backstage, which led to Bianca demanding a match. IYO accepted the challenge and held her own against the RAW Women's Champion. Eventually, Bayley and Dakota Kai interfered to end the bout in a no contest. Alexa Bliss and Asuka rushed to the ring to save Belair and even the odds.

Following her debut on the main roster, IYO simply stated "I'm here" on Twitter. Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry, known as Lana during her time in the promotion, responded and congratulated the former NXT Women's Champion on being called up.

"Congrats !!!!!"

Dakota Kai on her return with IYO SKY & Bayley at WWE SummerSlam happening so quickly

Dakota Kai was released from the company earlier this year but was brought back to the promotion following Vince McMahon's departure as CEO of the company. Dakota was a guest on WWE's The Bump and was asked about her return.

She revealed that everything came together at the last minute and she finds everything that has happened since SummerSlam to be unbelievable. The 34-year-old also revealed that she had been talking with Bayley about forming a faction for years. Dakota added that IYO is one of the best performers in the world and it is a dream to be alongside her and Bayley.

"Bayley and I, we've been kind of talking about something like this for a long time. It hasn't been something that was spurred overnight. This has been something we've wanted for years. The fact that it actually happened and to be under her guidance is insane because she's literally amazing and great. IYO and I, we've known each other a long time, when I first went to Japan and she is literally one of the best in the world. To be alongside these two women is a dream" (H/T to Fightful)

Are you enjoying Bayley's new heel faction in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Who does Cesaro think is the best wrestler in the world? Click here to find out, folks.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited about Bayley's new faction? Yes No 10 votes so far