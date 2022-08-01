The next 'Bloodline'? - 5 potential directions for WWE Bayley's stable after SummerSlam 2022

Bayley made a surprise return at WWE SummerSlam following a classic match between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch in which the former emerged victorious. The Role Model did not walk down the ramp alone, however. She was accompanied by Iyo Sky and a returning Dakota Kai.

The trio stood face-to-face with Belair and Lynch before seemingly leaving the ring to fight another day. They appear to be a powerful faction now, and Bayley has even hinted at a name for her stable on Twitter.

On this list, we will look at five potential directions for Bayley's faction.

#5. Feud with Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair after SummerSlam 2022

A significant confrontation at SummerSlam 2022

It is obvious for WWE to pick up from where they previously left off at SummerSlam 2022. Bayley's stable could soon potentially feud with the team of Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch in the weeks to come. The latter could even add another top babyface to their mix, like Asuka or Alexa Bliss.

The upcoming WWE premium live event, Clash at the Castle, is the most viable platform to kickstart the rivalry between the heels and babyfaces. The teamwork and coordination of Bayley's stable could be put to the test on the big stage at Cardiff. If they click, the trio can pulverize its opponents, beginning a path of domination in the company's women's division.

#4. Target multiple babyfaces

Multiple villainous stables have made a name for themselves by ambushing top babyfaces. They have picked them apart one by one, generating heat from the crowd and further solidifying their reputations as heels.

The Role Model's faction could follow the same direction, especially if Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair go solo instead of helping each other. Both babyfaces usually don't prefer the idea of an alliance, and such tendencies could make them prey to weekly attacks by Bayley's stable. The trio could also target other crowd-favorites such as Dana Brooke and Alexa Bliss in the future.

#3. WWE's Maximum Female Models - Bayley, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai

The three superstars have an active presence on social media

Max Dupri recently returned in a segment featuring The Maximum Male Models. Earlier, he was reportedly removed from the SmackDown stable after allegedly failing to connect with the audience. Bayley could now give a fresh direction to the ensemble with her iteration of the faction.

The Role Model can be true to her name and play a part-managerial and part-wrestling role. Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai are famous personalities on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter.

They can promote and hype their new gimmicks through their handles rather than relying on WWE to build their characters. Their social media activity could possibly help them connect with the audience on a personal level.

#2. Unexpected alliances in the women's division to counter Bayley's stable

The threat of an ambush by villainous stables has led to the formation of unforeseen alliances in the past. An example of that was the team of Randy Orton, Sheamus, and Big Show against The Shield. Bayley's need for "control" might lead to other superstars teaming up against her faction.

Alexa Bliss is seemingly becoming stale as a babyface. She is neither in the title run nor in a feud with a major heel. Her multiple character transitions in recent years have arguably made her future uncertain.

WWE could rejuvenate her run by allowing her the opportunity to form her own team, with both good and evil personalities such as Tamina, Dana Brooke, Carmella, and even a returning Zelina Vega. Together, they can fend off the attacks by The Role Model's stable while staying close to the tag titles.

#1. Reignite the women's tag team division in WWE

Are we looking at the future champions?

Stephanie McMahon pioneered the women's revolution in the late 2010s. However, her efforts were also guided by her husband, Triple H. The new head of creative may be currently focused on revamping the women's tag team division, which is still reeling from the after-effects of Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship is currently vacant, and the opportunity is ripe for Bayley's stable to rise to the top. While The Role Model could be fixated on dethroning Bianca Belair, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai could compete for the tag titles. Other superstars can join the fray and aid them in revitalizing the women's tag team division.

Sky and Kai have the potential to be tag team champions. If the 33-year-old gets her hands on the RAW Women's Championship, we might see another trio of heels ruling WWE. The company might give them glory and gold for a brief period, potentially recreating The Bloodline's success.

