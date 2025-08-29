Former WWE star Cora Jade addresses major accusations

Former WWE star Elayna Black (fka Cora Jade) had a lot to say about the major accusations made against her when she shared the locker room with a new name in the industry.

In 2022, Alexis Lete signed a developmental deal with the Stamford-based promotion and joined NXT. While the talent never made her on-screen debut, she was released from her contract in 2023. Lately, Alexis has made some accusations against the erstwhile Cora Jade.

Apart from asking to take down a video, Lete claimed Jade bullied her during her run in the Stamford-based promotion. In an interview with TMZ Sports, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion addressed the situation, saying Lete is trying to gain relevancy by taking her name when the supposed incident and her time with the company took place over two years ago.

"I said what I had to say. So, if you want to read it all, go on my Twitter. I'm not going to get into it too much here because it's not worth it to me. Somebody like that, in my opinion, two and a half years later, you're reaching for something and saying my name in interviews, and that's the only time you've ever gotten any sort of relevancy and would get any relevancy is off of my name. So, I'm not going to give you a single ounce more of it. I said what I needed to say," Jade said.

Former WWE star Cora Jade responded to Alexis Lete's accusations on X

Alexis Lete became the talk of the town for a short while when she accused Cora Jade/ Elayna Black of being mean to her and bullying her backstage when she was in the company. Lete's time with WWE was short-lived, but controversy followed her name after her release when she began making such claims.

Upon hearing the accusations, Black took to X and, in a series of tweets, explained her side and provided perspective on both ends. The former WWE star further revealed that superstars from the company's main roster had to have a talk with her about her backstage attitude as well.

While both sides have made their statements, the former Cora Jade got the opportunity to defend herself before the situation escalated.

