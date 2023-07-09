Former WWE star criticizes Triple H, says he gives "complete nothing" in interviews (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently spoke about how Triple H sidesteps most of the questions in media interactions and gives vague answers.

Since The Game became the Chief Content Officer, WWE has held press conferences after most of its premium live events. Many assumed this to be modeled after AEW, which holds media scrums after all its pay-per-views.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 pointed out how Triple H rarely gives convincing answers to any of the questions asked. He explained that though Hunter responds to all the questions, the answers are rarely accurate.

Furthermore, EC3 also blasted the journalists attending the press conference for not questioning the WWE CCO for his vague statements.

"He (Triple H) gives you things, I don't know, you think you're getting something but's it a complete nothing and it takes a smart mind like yours, mine, and Vince's (Russo) to understand that while all the other guys are just..(typing)," said EC3. [13:26 - 13:40]

WWE CCO Triple H explained why LA Knight lost at Money in the Bank 2023

It's safe to say the majority of the fans wanted LA Knight to climb up the ladder and unhook the briefcase during the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. However, the 40-year-old fell short after Damian Priest took him down at the last second and secured the win.

In the post-show media interaction, Triple H was asked about LA Knight not winning at the event. Though The Game didn't provide any convincing reason, he hinted at greater things for the star.

"I know LA Knight was a massive favorite, continuing that ascent. Great things come to those who wait, and that rise is just getting started," said Triple H.

As per a recent update, WWE was planning to turn LA Knight a fan favorite soon as he's being wildly cheered by crowds in every arena he walks into.

