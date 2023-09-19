Former WWE star defends Nia Jax

A former WWE star recently defended Nia Jax after she made a comeback to television after almost two years.

The star in question is Ryback, who spoke about The Irresistible Force, who had been alleged to be legitimately dangerous in the ring.

The former RAW Women's Champion made her return to the Stamford-based promotion last week during the September 11th edition of the red brand. Upon her return, Jax took out Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley after a title match against Raquel Rodriguez.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Ryback TV, the former star gave his honest take on why the company re-signed the 39-year-old female star. The former Intercontinental Champion shared that if she had been dangerous in the ring, The Irresistible Force would have been either sent back to NXT or let go.

Drawing from his own experience in WWE, Ryback noted that the company makes talent do dangerous spots to get fans worked up:

"She would not be allowed to work with other top talent if she was constantly dangerous. In fact what would happen is she would be either be sent back to developmental or fired for the behaviour with it," he said. [0:28 - 0:38]

The 41-year-old added:

"WWE will take a talent and have them do dangerous things in the ring at time to get you guys worked up, to make that talent seem more dangerous on purpose as part of an act." [1:28 - 1:39]

Nia Jax blasted WWE personality after RAW

During this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Jax stormed to the ring and blindsided Piper Niven, Chelsea Green, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark.

In a post-RAW Talk interview, WWE personality Jackie Redmond asked the 39-year-old female star why she was attacking everyone in the red brand's women's division. Nia Jax got offended by the question and blasted at Redmond:

"Do you have trouble speaking to me? I don't know who you think you are. Let's just say my actions speak louder than my words," Nia Jax said.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The Irresistible Force upon her massive return after two years.

