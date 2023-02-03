Former WWE star Deonna Purrazzo warns other wrestlers about wrestling promoter 

Former WWE Superstar Deonna Purrazzo has sent out a message on social media warning other wrestlers not to do business with a promoter named Robert Enrick/Saint.

The Virtuosa is one of the top female professional wrestlers in the world right now that is not currently signed to WWE or AEW. She had a dominant run with the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship, which she held for a combined 441 days. She even held multiple titles from different promotions at once.

She recently sent out a tweet informing her fellow wrestlers not to work with a man named Robert Enrick/Robert Saint. Purrazzo explained that he paid her in three different PayPal increments and requested refunds through his bank.

She even included the guy's email address in the tweet.

"WRESTLERS - Do NOT work with Robert Enrick/Robert Saint! He paid me in 3 separate PayPal increments & NOW, has requested refunds thru his bank.“UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS” [email protected]," she wrote.

Deonna's close friend and recently returned WWE Superstar Chelsea Green responded to the tweet by echoing what the former said.

"Indy wrestlers be careful of Robert Enrick / Robert Saint… this is not the first person he has done this too," wrote Green.

Deonna Purrazzo reflects on being a champion in multiple promotions

The Virtuosa parted ways with WWE in 2020 after getting released alongside multiple other talents due to budget cuts. After her departure, she captured the IMPACT Knockouts, AAA Reina de Reinas, and the ROH Women's World Championship.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling in an interview last year, Deonna Purrazzo stated that it felt amazing to hold titles in two different promotions.

"It feels amazing. You know, I can only thank IMPACT Wrestling for giving me that platform to be able to show the world who I always thought I could be, who nine-year-old Deonna dreamt of becoming. I am that woman today. So, it feels amazing, and as much work as I have put in the last two years to be a four-time world champion, there's still so much left that I want to do, there's no stopping me," she said.

Deonna Purrazzo is also a former IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champion, having held the title with Chelsea Green.

