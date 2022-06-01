"Some people didn't get opportunities" – Former WWE star details his backstage relationship with Bret Hart (Exclusive)

Former WCW and WWE star Curtis Hughes recently spoke about his experience of sharing the locker room with the legendary Bret Hart.

Hart is one of the most iconic figures in professional wrestling and has worked alongside some of the biggest names in the industry. While The Hitman's last match was during 2010-11, the former WWE star retired in 2000 and still has quite the influence in the industry.

Speaking on the most recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Hughes shed light on his relationship with the WWE Hall of Famer and mentioned that the latter was a great guy. He also shared stories of him, Bret, and Owen Hart traveling together:

"Oh man, shoot man...Some people didn't get opportunities to do that. I mean, a lot of people didn't get the opportunity to get in the ring with, I mean sharing the locker room with Andre The Giant, you know, I had the opportunity to be in the presence of that man. But, Bret was a nice guy to be around with, we rode together, me, him, and Owen rode together a couple of times, on the roads, you know. It was pretty cool." (from 26:40 onwards)

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted video below:

Former WWE star Dax Harwood recently showcased his admiration toward Bret Hart

It's no secret that Bret Hart is an absolute icon for former WWE stars and current AEW stars, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion recently praised The Hitman during his and Wheeler's appearance on Rasslin' podcast.

Harwood spoke about his and Wheeler's admiration for The Hitman. The AEW star further added that he's the WWE legend's biggest fan:

"There is nobody on planet earth that has more admiration for Bret Hart than me. I can promise you, there is not one person. They'll try to [argue they love Bret more] and I'll beat the s**t out of them. There is nobody that has more admiration for Bret because personally, without him even knowing it, he's done a lot of s**t for me." (H/T: Fightful)

Check out Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler's interview below:

On June 10, Hart will manage FTR at Big Time Wrestling when the duo faces Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr.

If you use the quote mentioned above, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far