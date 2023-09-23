Former WWE star discloses desire to wrestle recently released talent, Chelsea Green reacts: "I wanna watch this"

Chelsea Green is one of the most over WWE stars today, and she is aready one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champion in a matter of eight months since returning to the promotion.

Speaking of the tag titles, The IIconics - also known during their IMPACT Wrestling run as The IInspiration - were a popular duo who were the second-ever team to hold the belts. They dethroned Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) and Bayley at WrestleMania 35. They had a 120-day run with it, too.

Peyton Royce recently posted on Twitter that she wants to step into the ring with Emma, who was one among the many names released by WWE over the past few days. Green approves of the contest, showing excitement:

"I wanna watch this," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Emma shared her engagement video with Riddick Moss recently on Instagram. Both stars were underutilized on television and are now no longer part of the global juggernaut.

Wrestling veteran felt Emma was "bland and boring" on WWE TV

Dutch Mantell discussed on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk Emma's latest stint on the SmackDown roster, during which she predominantly associated herself with her real-life fiance, Riddick Moss.

"Well she's [Emma] bland and she's boring, on top of that. But, she's a nice girl, you know, I know her, very nice, very nice lady but on screen... you almost feel sorry for her that they put her in such role... but she wants to take care of Moss more than anything else. It's irritating, it's annoying," said Mantell.

While she has not done much as part of the roster, Riddick Moss had a notable run with Baron Corbin. The duo were part of a months-long feud against former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in 2022.

The rivalry culminated in a WrestleMania 38 showdown between McIntyre and Corbin, but only after Moss got to face The Scotsman in Saudi Arabia. While he lost the match, the 33-year-old later got a win over his mentor Corbin at the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event after a 12-minute No Holds Barred match.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star