[WATCH] Absent WWE RAW stars share beautiful engagement video

The romance of two WWE Superstars off-screen has fans going gaga. They recently got engaged and have now shared their engagement video.

Tenille Dashwood and Michael Rallis (aka Emma and Riddick Moss) revealed their relationship via Instagram on August 4, 2022. The two even shared an on-screen romance earlier this year.

In early June, their engagement news was made public, and the couple recently posted their engagement video on social media.

"I’m all yours and you’re all mine ❤️ Our engagement shoot was was mind blowing. We hiked to these beautiful cliffs and while we watched it storm in the distance the sky blazed this incredible orange behind the rocks and lightning lit up the sky! 🤯 The storm caught up to us as we watched the last of the sun disappear over the horizon and we walked home in the rain talking about how lucky we got. What a magical night with my love ❤️, " wrote the couple in the Instagram caption.

Despite being drafted to Monday nights in the 2023 Draft, Moss has largely been absent. His last match took place on the May 15 edition of WWE RAW, where he competed in a Battle Royal. The same goes for his fiancee.

Emma returned to the Stamford-based promotion in October 2022 after a five-year absence. She was last seen competing on the July 3 edition of the flagship show in a tag match alongside Nikki Cross. Check out her recent death-defying stunt during her absence from WWE television here.

WWE Superstars and fans react to the engagement video

It remains to be seen when Riddick Moss and Emma will return to television and whether they will be used as an on-screen pair. Nevertheless, their news has garnered a lot of positive responses.

Raquel Rodriguez and Maxxine Dupri were among their contemporaries who reacted to their engagement video. A large section of the fans have also commented on the post.

Reactions to Riddick Moss and Emma's engagement video

The duo competed as a team to take on Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux on the January 6 edition of WWE SmackDown, albeit in a losing effort. Moss and Emma managed to get some wins over the latter at live events, though.

