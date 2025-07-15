Former WWE star EC3 disagrees with a major decision involving Seth Rollins and Penta (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar EC3 doesn't fully agree with a decision made on RAW involving Seth Rollins and Penta. He went into detail explaining the problem with taking risky moves.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 went into detail about the difficulties of taking risky moves like the buckle bomb. This was in the context of Vince Russo's criticism of a spot on the July 7th episode of RAW, where Seth Rollins faced Penta. During the match, Rollins hit the buckle bomb, followed by Penta bouncing back and immediately hitting the Canadian Destroyer.

EC3 said that in his personal experience, it's difficult to deal with wrestlers when having a conversation about taking a risky move. He said that while he understands it, he doesn't agree with Seth Rollins' decision to consciously let Penta no-sell the buckle bomb:

"Penta comes from a unique Lucha Style and AEW and sometimes they're wrestling somebody and they want to do topes and I just don't have the energy to talk them out of it or think of an equivalent where they're not panicking because they know what they know and they try to work around it. Or maybe it's like, we can do anything but the buckle bomb, or we can do it a little bit, but you've got to try and protect your neck, it's like...whatever! Fortunately, that does come about....I'd do what I can to protect it [the buckle bomb] but sometimes it's like..."(4:00-4:48)

What was Vince Russo's argument against Seth Rollins' recent use of the buckle bomb?

Vince Russo's criticism of the buckle bomb stems from the WWE pay-per-view Night of Champions 2015, when Seth Rollins hit the buckle bomb on The Icon, Sting, and ended his WWE career. But the problem he has is with what he perceives to be the delegitimization of the move.

According to Vince Russo, the fact that the devastating nature of the buckle bomb is known to the public means that WWE and Seth Rollins must do more to protect the move. Penta simply bouncing back after no-selling it was a slap in the face, according to Russo.

The ex-WWE writer even said that such moments don't make casual fans pop, but it is detrimental, as even the ones who occasionally tune in view could view wrestling as being "not legitimate".

The entire crux behind the argument has little to do with the public knowledge that wrestling is scripted. It has more to do with the entire premise of wrestling matches: to make it appear like a real fight. Russo concluded by saying that if it's true that the objective isn't to make wrestling look real anymore, then WWE is selling something completely different than what they used to.

