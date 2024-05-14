Former WWE star expresses that he wanted an extended storyline with Bray Wyatt 

Bray Wyatt, who captured the WWE Universe with his dark charisma and unforgettable mind games, tragically passed away in August 2023. A former star recently recalled working with Windham Rotunda and wished for a longer collaboration with The Fiend during his time in the Stamford-based promotion.

The Retribution faction and Wyatt never had a full-fledged feud in WWE. There were some teases in late 2020 with online exchanges and brief in-ring encounters on Monday Night RAW, but they never materialized into a storyline.

Mace, a former member of The Retribution group, recently chatted with Steve Fall of the Ringside News. The 34-year-old star recalled his time working with The Eater of Worlds and described his infectious creativity, comparing him to a director meticulously crafting a scene.

"But it was one of the cooler things that Retribution got to do was work with Bray and Alexa [Bliss]. There was like a comic book movie moment where they were standing in the ring like Joker and Harley Quinn, holding hands, and then Retribution; the lights go off; the lights go on; we’re circling them like sharks, and I just remember just going over that segment, and I knew Bray from before that, but to work with him and see his mind work,'' he added.

The former WWE Superstar called Bray Wyatt ''a gift to wrestling!''

''He was so creative; he was such a gift to wrestling honestly, and just to see kind of him in the element. I’ve, you know, dealt with him outside; he’s always such a good dude outside, but to see him, you know, in his craft was a whole another level," he said. [8:00 - 8:48]

While their program was cut short, Mace expressed a lingering desire for an extended storyline with The Fiend. The former Retribution member added:

"Yeah, unfortunately, that didn’t go on much further than I think. He attacked us in the middle of a match, maybe later that night, but I would have loved to have been able to work with him for something more long-term." [9:23 - 9:34]

WWE veteran says Alexa Bliss should not be in the new Bray Wyatt-themed stable

The Little Miss Bliss has been away from WWE in-ring action since January 2023. However, Alexa Bliss has been teasing her comeback in recent weeks, alongside the reported Wyatt Six faction, with Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) taking the lead.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, the former WWE writer explained why Alexa Bliss should not join forces with Dallas in the potential new storyline.

"I would take Alexa Bliss out of that equation. I'll tell you why, and I'll tell you who I'm replacing her with. I think that [Bliss and Wyatt's alliance] was a force from the get-go. I think it was a force from the get-go, bro. I think they were trying to find her something to do. Bro, if you remember the very, very last thing they did with Bray and Alexa Bliss, it was terrible. It was terrible. I think that is a force. I really do believe that's a force," he said.

Check out the video below:

WWE fans have to wait for the return of Uncle Howdy and the former Women's Champion to see how they will carry Bray Wyatt's legacy in the company.

