Former WWE star expresses interest in reuniting with John Cena to bring back forgotten tag team 

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona has expressed interest in reuniting with John Cena.

The former Zack Ryder and The Cenation Leader's friendship has been acknowledged on TV before, and they've even faced each other multiple times. The duo took on The Miz and R-Truth in a tag team match on the November 7, 2011, episode of RAW, which was won by Awesome Truth.

After WWE asked its fans on X (formerly Twitter) which tag team should be next to reunite, Matt Cardona responded with a photo of him and John Cena from back in the day. This seemingly means he wants to team up with the wrestling legend again.

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

John Cena provided a major update on his status and future with WWE

The multi-time world champion has achieved a lot of success in WWE and acting, which is something that only a few wrestlers can say. He returned to the company last year and helped put LA Knight over.

On the special edition of SmackDown last week, John Cena commented on his status and future with WWE, stating:

"As you know, I was able to return to SmackDown in the fall, and the reception, and the respect, I will never forget. I do not know how much time in the WWE I have left. But I do know in recent times, when I've been able to return home, you have always welcomed me as one of your own. I am forever indebted to your generosity, your empathy, your respect, and your excitement," said Cena.

Expand Tweet

Cena is undoubtedly a future WWE Hall of Famer, and he'll go down as one of the greatest to lace up a pair of wrestling boots.

Would you like to see Cena and Matt Cardona team up again? Sound off in the comments section below!