John Cena provides a major update on his status and future with WWE 

John Cena appeared on WWE TV this week for the first time since Crown Jewel and addressed his future with the company.

The 16-time world champion made his televised in-ring return at Fastlane in October, where he joined forces with LA Knight to take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline in a tag team match, which they won. He went on to face Solo Sikoa in a singles match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, which he lost after being hit by The Samoan Spike several times.

On this week's special edition of SmackDown, John Cena stated that he's not sure how much time he has left in WWE, but he appreciates the fans for their generosity.

"As you know, I was able to return to SmackDown in the fall, and the reception, and the respect, I will never forget. I do not know how much time in the WWE I have left. But I do know in recent times, when I've been able to return home, you have always welcomed me as one of your own. I am forever indebted to your generosity, your empathy, your respect, and your excitement," said Cena.

It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for John Cena in WWE.

