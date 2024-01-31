Former WWE star heaps praise on Seth Rollins; compares him to WrestleMania legend

Former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer feels Seth Rollins is the Shawn Michaels of this era.

Rollins has been a workhorse for WWE over the past few years. He won the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions 2023 and has since been a fighting champion. He has defended the gold against several top names, including Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Bron Breakker, Jinder Mahal, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Drew McIntyre.

This week on the Busted Open podcast, Dreamer was in conversation with AEW star Thunder Rose. He claimed that Rollins had unique matches with every opponent that he faced. The former WWE star added that The Visionary reminded him of Mr. WrestleMania Shawn Michaels due to his athleticism inside the ring and flamboyance outside it:

"I've said this before, and I'll say it again. I'll say it also publicly. Seth Rollins is this generation's Shawn Michaels. I've lived both generations. I have seen Shawn Michaels tear it up with The Undertaker, tear it up with Mankind, tear it up with Bret Hart, tear it up with Steve Austin, and then [the] same thing with Seth. He will have a different match with everybody. Also his outfits, his flamboyance, he could turn heel in a second, he could be loved in a second," said Dreamer. [21:37 - 22:13]

You can watch the full video here:

Seth Rollins wants Cody Rhodes to challenge him

Cody Rhodes won the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday and instantly made it clear that he wanted to go after Roman Reigns and finish his story.

This Monday Night on RAW, Seth Rollins congratulated Rhodes. The Visionary told his long-time rival that he had much respect for him. Rollins then made the case for The American Nightmare to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship because it was the working man's title.

Expand Tweet

Rhodes was visibly conflicted after the exchange and told Rollins that he would think about it.

Which title should Rhodes pursue after his Royal Rumble win? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the article's first half, please credit the Busted Open podcast and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here