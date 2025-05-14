  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Miz
  • Former WWE star hilariously calls out The Miz for social media shun

Former WWE star hilariously calls out The Miz for social media shun

By Robert Lentini
Modified May 14, 2025 23:56 GMT
The Miz is currently on the SmackDown roster. [Image credits: WWE.com]
The Miz is currently on the SmackDown roster [Image credits: WWE.com]

A former WWE Superstar called out The Miz for not sending him a message on his birthday. The A-Lister is currently aligned with Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner Carmelo Hayes on WWE SmackDown.

Ad

Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE, celebrated his 40th birthday today. The former Intercontinental Champion took to social media to call out The Miz for not contacting him at all on his birthday, and you can check out the hilarious message in the post below.

"My good friend @mikethemiz hasn’t texted me or called me or posted about me on my birthday," he wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Matt Cardona is married to SmackDown star Chelsea Green in real life. Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion in December 2024 but lost the title to Zelina Vega last month on the blue brand. Aleister Black returned last month on SmackDown and has defeated The Miz and Carmelo Hayes in singles matches over the past two weeks.

The Miz claims he warned everyone about a major WWE star's heel turn

The Miz recently claimed that he warned everyone about John Cena's heel turn, but nobody listened to him.

Ad

The 48-year-old won the Men's Elimination Chamber match earlier this year to earn a title match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. Cena shockingly turned heel at Elimination Chamber to align with The Rock and Travis Scott, and three stars beat The American Nightmare down.

Cena went on to defeat Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 after Travis Scott interfered in the match. Scott is rumored to be teaming up with Cena for a match in the weeks ahead.

Ad

In an interview with Standard, the former champion praised Cena's heel turn. He then suggested that he had been warning everyone for a long time, but nobody paid attention.

“I love it, I never thought I’d see Cena doing this and it’s interesting to see him in this era,” Miz said. "You know what’s fun? I have been warning everyone for a very long time and no one would listen to me and now I feel like, ‘There you go!’ I was right once again.” [H/T: Standard]
Ad
youtube-cover

The Miz was not booked for a match at WWE WrestleMania 41 last month. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the 44-year-old moving forward.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications