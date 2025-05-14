Former WWE star hilariously calls out The Miz for social media shun

A former WWE Superstar called out The Miz for not sending him a message on his birthday. The A-Lister is currently aligned with Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner Carmelo Hayes on WWE SmackDown.

Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE, celebrated his 40th birthday today. The former Intercontinental Champion took to social media to call out The Miz for not contacting him at all on his birthday, and you can check out the hilarious message in the post below.

"My good friend @mikethemiz hasn’t texted me or called me or posted about me on my birthday," he wrote.

Matt Cardona is married to SmackDown star Chelsea Green in real life. Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion in December 2024 but lost the title to Zelina Vega last month on the blue brand. Aleister Black returned last month on SmackDown and has defeated The Miz and Carmelo Hayes in singles matches over the past two weeks.

The Miz claims he warned everyone about a major WWE star's heel turn

The Miz recently claimed that he warned everyone about John Cena's heel turn, but nobody listened to him.

The 48-year-old won the Men's Elimination Chamber match earlier this year to earn a title match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. Cena shockingly turned heel at Elimination Chamber to align with The Rock and Travis Scott, and three stars beat The American Nightmare down.

Cena went on to defeat Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 after Travis Scott interfered in the match. Scott is rumored to be teaming up with Cena for a match in the weeks ahead.

In an interview with Standard, the former champion praised Cena's heel turn. He then suggested that he had been warning everyone for a long time, but nobody paid attention.

“I love it, I never thought I’d see Cena doing this and it’s interesting to see him in this era,” Miz said. "You know what’s fun? I have been warning everyone for a very long time and no one would listen to me and now I feel like, ‘There you go!’ I was right once again.” [H/T: Standard]

The Miz was not booked for a match at WWE WrestleMania 41 last month. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the 44-year-old moving forward.

