Former WWE star hospitalized due to pneumonia; family asks for prayers

A former WWE star is currently in the hospital due to pneumonia.

Steve McMichael made a name for himself in the National Football League (NFL), where he played as a defensive tackle for the New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, and the Green Bay Packers. He had a pretty successful career in the NFL and even won Super Bowl XX.

Towards the end of his NFL career, McMichael made sporadic appearances for WWF (now WWE). He was first seen at ringside for Lawrence Taylor's match against Bam Bam Bigelow at WrestleMania XI in 1995. Following that, he also did guest commentary alongside Vince McMahon during an episode of Monday Night RAW.

Jarrett Payton, a former NFL star, has now broken the news that Steve McMichael was in the hospital and is in the emergency room due to suspected pneumonia.

"We are asking for prayers for Steve McMichael. He is going to the Emergency Room now with suspected pneumonia. We will inform you as we have more updates. Thank You. The McMichael Family Team Mongo," Jarrett Payton shared.

Check out Jarrett Payton's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

What the future has in store for the former WWE star remains to be seen.

This is not the first time that former WWE star Steve McMichael was hospitalized

Given that Steve McMichael is 66 years of age, he is not in the best health shape. The former NFL star has been battling ALS for the past couple of years. ALS is a progressive disease that causes the person to lose control of the muscles in their body due to damage caused to the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

If that was not enough, Steve was hospitalized last year due to sepsis and was in intensive care. It was reported that when he woke up the following morning, he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

Expand Tweet

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Steve McMichael and his family during these difficult times.

Please send your heartfelt wishes for Steve McMichael in the comments section below!

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE