Former WWE star hung up on Larry King after he allegedly came on to her

Larry King was one of the most well-known television hosts in America before passing away in 2021 at the age of 87. In a recent interview, former WWE star Terri Runnels recalled two disturbing incidents from her days on The Larry King Show.

King hosted the talk show on CNN between 1985 and 2010. Runnels worked as a makeup artist for the interviewer and his guests in the early days of the show. She later became an on-screen valet in WCW and WWE.

On Monte & The Pharaoh, Runnels revealed what happened when she told King she wanted to work on Ted Turner's Goodwill Games in 1986:

"I called Larry at his house, and I said, 'Lair, I really wanna be the key makeup artist for these Games.' He goes, 'Ah, I just had a dream about you on a train.' He's like, 'If you'll take care of me, I'll take care of you.' And I literally said to him, 'Dude, f**k the f**k off.' Clink [hang up]." [37:31 – 37:59]

King interviewed many wrestlers throughout his career. He also appeared on the October 8, 2012, episode of RAW in segments with superstars including Daniel Bryan, Kofi Kingston, and The Miz.

Larry King told Terri Runnels he was "sexy tired"

As a young makeup artist, Terri Runnels thought Larry King's behavior was "rotten and gross."

On another occasion, Runnels was applying makeup to King's face when he told her he felt "sexy tired" before a show:

"He said, 'Terri, I'm sexy tired,' and I said, 'What in the f**k does that mean?' And then he said, 'You know, I feel sexy but I'm tired.'" [36:58 – 37:14]

Runnels worked for WWE between 1996 and 2004. In the same interview, she gave her thoughts on the infamous "Plane Ride From Hell" incident that took place in 2002.

