"I've seen him naked so many times" – Female former WWE star says Ric Flair's antics never offended her

Allegations surrounding Ric Flair's role in the "Plane Ride From Hell" resurfaced in 2021 following an episode of VICE's Dark Side of the Ring. In a recent interview, former WWE valet Terri Runnels gave her thoughts on The Nature Boy's alleged antics that day.

In 2002, the WWE roster flew back to America after a European tour. Following the plane ride, flight attendant Heidi Doyle accused Flair of walking around naked and forcing her to touch his genitals. The 16-time world champion refuted the story, claiming the incident never happened.

Runnels, a passenger on the plane, was asked on Monte & The Pharaoh whether Flair did anything wrong during the flight:

"Talking about this circumstance in specifics, he was himself. I know that sounds terrible, but he was himself, and I've never been offended. I've seen him naked so many times. Never been offended. It's the same thing as with Jerry Lawler. Jerry Lawler is a k*nky motherf****r, but he's never made me feel like, 'Come to our side and f**k with us.' He's been so gracious to me." [1:41:56 – 1:42:38]

Following the 2021 allegations, WWE temporarily removed Ric Flair's image from its opening titles and stopped selling his merchandise on the company's online shop. Both have since been restored.

Terri Runnels plays down Ric Flair's "Plane Ride From Hell" incident

The 2002 plane journey featured several notable incidents, including Sean Waltman cutting Michael Hayes' ponytail. During the same flight, a young Brock Lesnar went toe-to-toe with Curt Hennig in a real-life wrestling match.

Terri Runnels added that controversies like "The Plane Ride From Hell" were commonplace during her time in the wrestling business:

"I think there were so many other Plane Rides From Hell that people didn't even think about (…) It's like you just go, hmm, toss it over your shoulder." [1:43:51 – 1:44:14]

In the same interview, Runnels recalled how a WWE legend lost her job after allegedly threatening to kill Stephanie McMahon.

What are your thoughts on Ric Flair? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Monte & The Pharaoh and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here