Former WWE star Indi Hartwell breaks silence after major announcement

Former WWE SmackDown star Indi Hartwell recently took to social media to break her silence after her major announcement. Hartwell hasn't stepped inside the ring since October last year.

After making a huge name for herself on the Stamford-based promotion's developmental brand by winning several titles, including the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship, Indi Hartwell was called up to the main roster as part of the 2024 Draft. However, her career on SmackDown was short-lived as she was released from her contract in November last year.

Amid her absence from the squared circle, Hartwell recently took to X (fka Twitter) to announce that her new theme song by rock band Downstait was scheduled to be released on February 14, 2025. Following the release of her theme, the former WWE NXT Women's Champion has now broken her silence, hyping up the song, and also mentioned that she would be releasing a few 8x8 signed prints of her cover art.

"It’s here! I’m also doing a limited release of signed 8x8 prints of the cover art," she wrote.

Former WWE star Indi Hartwell is set to return to in-ring competition in March 2025

Renegades of Wrestling's official X (fka Twitter) handle recently revealed that Indi Hartwell was all set to compete in her hometown of Melbourne after six years on March 9, 2025.

"For the first time in six years, @indi_hartwell will compete in her hometown of Melbourne, as she returns to Australia for #WeAreRenegades at the Northcote Theatre on March 9!" the post read.

Many fans believe Indi Hartwell will return to the Stamford-based promotion at some point in the future. It will be interesting to see what the former WWE NXT Women's Champion has planned for her future in the professional wrestling world.

