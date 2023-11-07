Former WWE star Jojo Offerman shows off stunning new look

Former WWE star Jojo Offerman recently shared her new stunning look on social media.

Jojo Offerman made her first appearance on WWE TV at the age of 19 in June 2013. She sang the entrance theme for Brodus Clay on an episode of WWE Main Event. The now 29-year-old served as a ring announcer for RAW between 2016 and 2018. She remained under contract with the company before her departure in early 2021. She got engaged to Bray Wyatt in April 2022.

Jojo recently took to her Instagram account to share her new look. The former WWE ring announcer posted a picture of herself in her IG story. In the photograph, Offerman could be seen sporting a completely different hairstyle. She has ditched her curly hair for straight ones. She also thanked her sister-in-law for giving her the new look.

"Getting Verofied before my trip to London! Thank you to my sister in law @vaaadb @vero.fied.studio for always working miracles with my hair! ❤️ love you!" - Jojo Offerman wrote.

Here is a screengrab of her Instagram story:

A screengrab of Jojo Offerman's Instagram story

Offerman recently shared an emotional update about missing her fiance and former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt. You can check the story here.

WWE Superstar Luke Gallows talks about Jojo Offerman informing him about Bray Wyatt's passing

Bray Wyatt passed away on August 24, 2023, due to a heart attack. His untimely demise took everyone by surprise. In a video posted by WWE, Luke Gallows shared his first reaction to the unfortunate news.

The OC member stated that Jojo called him and Luke Harper to break the news to them. He revealed that it resulted in the two walking out of an ongoing shoot.

"I love those kids man. Love those kids. JoJo called us [him and Karl Anderson] yesterday, we were shooting something for the net for .com I guess. Well, you [camerman] were there behind the camera. It dropped us to our knees and we had to walk out of the shoot and not finish what we were supposed to do because it felt so surreal him not being here today. Seeing the things they're gonna do for the tribute tonight, we were talking about it out in the stands, you just, we wish it was a rib. I wish he'd pop out and say, 'I got you guys.' I just wanted to see what the reaction would be. But it's life, I guess," he said.

Sound off in the comments section your favorite Bray Wyatt memory.

