Jojo Offerman shares emotional update 11 weeks after Bray Wyatt’s passing

Bray Wyatt's fiance, JoJo Offerman, recently shared an emotional update about the late WWE Superstar.

Bray Wyatt passed away at just 36 years of age earlier this year. He was recovering from a career-threatening illness. The former WWE Champion had reportedly contracted Covid-19, which aggravated his heart issues. The Eater of Worlds passed away on August 24, 2023, due to a heart attack.

Jojo Offerman took to her Instagram to post an emotional story remembering the late WWE Superstar. The former ring announcer shared a post addressing the fact that she misses Wyatt every day.

"I miss you every day But today it feels like everything I do is just here to remind me I am living without you," read the shared post.

Here is a screengrab of Jojo Offerman's Instagram story:

A screengrab of Jojo Offerman's Instagram story.

Karrion Kross talks about working for his potential match with Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania 39

Karrion Kross has been vocal about the respect he has for the late Bray Wyatt. The former Universal Champion was an inspiration for him. During his appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Kross opened up about his relationship with the former leader of the Wyatt Family.

The former NXT Champion also revealed that he was supposed to work with The Eater of Worlds. He further stated that they were secretly working towards executing creative ideas for a potential program at WrestleMania 39.

"So fast forward, we were supposed to work last WrestleMania. Nobody knew that except for a collection of writers and some people in the office. [Was this WrestleMania 39?] Yeah. We were slated to do something. And we would talk for hours about how we wanted to get into it, what we wanted to deliver creatively for people where we thought we both needed to be. We had, you know, ideas with Alexa [Bliss], Bo [Dallas] and Scarlett. You know, and then everything happened the way it did."

Considering Bray Wyatt's creativity and Karrion Kross' ability to demonstrate outstanding character work, a match between the two at the Show of Shows would have been interesting. Unfortunately, that match will never take place.

How do you think Kross vs Wyatt would have panned out? Sound off in the comments section below.

