Former WWE star lost his push after legitimately injuring The Undertaker, suggests ex-employee (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Jan 21, 2025 08:35 GMT
The Undertaker is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time [Image: WWE.com]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently recalled The Undertaker getting injured in the mid-90s. Russo worked with the WWE production crew at the time.

The Deadman was involved in a high-profile match against Mabel after the latter won the King of the Ring tournament. The star crushed Taker's face during a house show, causing significant damage to his orbital bone. This incident led to Phenom wearing a protective mask for a few months.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo recalled that Mabel was getting a decent push after winning the 1995 King of the Ring tournament. However, the former writer pointed out that the push for King Mabel stopped when he started hurting people in the ring, especially The Undertaker.

"I think what happened, bro, is, remember back then, Mabel was hurting a lot of people in the ring? Remember, he was getting that reputation... Yeah, that (crushing the Undertaker's face) probably had a lot to do with the demise of Mabel's push." [From 8:28 onwards]
WWE later hired Mabel back, and he had a successful career as Viscera and Big Daddy V, working closely with several major stars.

However, he never quite reached the main event status as was planned for him back in the day.

