"The only thing I know is about scary stuff"- Former WWE Star Mahabali Shera on his pro wrestling journey (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Mahabali Shera (aka Amanpreet Singh) recently detailed his path to pro wrestling glory.

The Indian Origin star currently competes for Ohio Valley Wrestling and is the OVW National Heavyweight Champion. He also had a short stint in WWE in 2018. However, his appearances in the Stamford-based company were limited to NXT House Shows.

Speaking about his journey as a pro wrestler on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Mahabali Shera revealed that growing up; he mostly used to watch TNA (Total Nonstop Action) due to ease of access:

"I grew up watching wrestling. I'm from a very small village and I always used to keep sleeping till late because I was watching wrestling and I have no clue, no names, the only thing I know is about scary stuff. I used to watch TNA at that time because TNA used to come on Star Plus (popular Indian channel). So with all the bleeding and Monster Abyss and Kurt Angle, it was really scary. I had so much interest in wrestling because my father and my uncle, all used to play kabaddi and other sports." (From 8:30 to 9:15)

WWE Hall of Famer Dara Singh inspired Mahabali Shera

The 32-year-old continued to talk about his journey as a pro wrestler. Shera revealed that he tried many different things before he found his calling as a wrestler.

The former WWE star also mentioned that he was inspired by Indian actor and former wrestler Dara Singh:

"I did some TV stuff, I did some modeling and all that stuff, trying to find myself, but that was not what made me smile because I wanted to represent India. I wanted to be like Dara Singh, he was a huge superstar and wrestler back in the day. I heard all about him. I was like, I want young kids to look up to me, they want to look like me. So that was the passion behind me."

Shera also detailed his experience of working in Ring ka King, an Indian project backed by Total Nonstop Action Wrestling.

"So when I got that opportunity to get selected by Ring Ka King, I had chops on my chest, totally blue. So many chops and my mom got scared like, 'What is that?' I said, 'I don't know.' She said, 'You're not going to do that.' I said, 'No, I'm gonna do it' because I love pain. Pain is my friend and for seven days I did not sleep because of the pain. But when I got it, I was on a different level." (From 9:16 to 10:33)

The powerhouse defeated Sir Brutus Magnus to become the final RKK World Heavyweight Champion. He also faced off against WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner on his way to glory.

