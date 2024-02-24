Former WWE star makes big announcement; signs with major organization

A former WWE Superstar has made a big announcement via her Twitter handle.

BYB Extreme Bare Knuckle Fighting Series recently announced that Summer Rae has joined the organization. The pro-wrestling veteran will work as an interviewer and social media correspondent.

Shortly after, Summer Rae (real-life Danielle Moinet) took to Twitter and confirmed the same via her latest tweet. Check it out below:

"It’s official! 👊🏼 I’m excited to announce I’ve signed with @bybextreme #BareKnuckle Fighting Series as a part of their Broadcast team. From interviewing to social media we’re about to turn it up a notch! Honored to be joining such an elite team."

Ex-WWE star Summer Rae reveals Vince McMahon's opinion of her

Summer Rae worked for WWE from 2011 to 2017. Back in 2021, she made an appearance on Casual Conversations and discussed a variety of topics. Rae revealed what Vince McMahon thought of her. She stated that Vince McMahon loved her, and the former CEO did not scare her at all.

"Oh Vince loved me," Rae said. "I love it, I would walk my butt straight into Vince's office all the time. Vince did not scare me at all. Mind you like I have to be respectful. I would never just walk in there, I would knock and then wait for hours and hours but if I ever was having an issue or was thinking about leaving, I went and talked to him." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Rae was quite popular among fans back in 2013-14 during her stint as Fandango's dance partner on TV. Her most memorable angle saw her forming an on-screen relationship with the former Rusev. Rusev took on Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam 2015. The match ended in a double countout following interferences by both Rae and CJ Perry. Rae and Rusev feuded with Perry and Ziggler for a while before the storyline was dropped.

Rae last fought inside the WWE ring during the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, where she attacked Natalya but was quickly eliminated by her.

