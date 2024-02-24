Former WWE star signs with BYB Extreme Bare Knuckle Fighting Series

A former WWE Superstar is continuing their career in the world of combat sports entertainment. However, the new gig is a bit different from what you might expect.

Danielle Moinet aka Summer Rae of WWE worked for the company from November 2011 until October 29, 2017. She briefly worked in the indies, but has not done a lot of wrestling work since. The former Total Diva did make a special appearance on the January 21, 2022 edition of SmackDown, then was a surprise entrant in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. She was also a guest of Stephanie McMahon's at the WrestleMania 38 on-sale party that year.

BYB Extreme Bare Knuckle Fighting Series announced today that Rae has signed to work as an interviewer and social media correspondent. The press release issued to Sportskeeda Wrestling stated that she will host interactive multimedia segments, and conduct in-event fighter interviews and features.

"Having seen the explosion in popularity of bare knuckle over the past year and its exponential growth possibilities, I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of what I feel will be one of the most popular, mainstream combat genres in the near future. That feeling was even more prevalent when I had the opportunity to meet the full BYB team this month at BYB 24 in Biloxi. The professionalism and experience that BYB boasts - behind the scenes, in the booth and in the Trigon - is on par with anything I’ve seen in sports over the past decade, and I’m honored to become a part of it," Moinet said.

Rae continued and said she was looking forward to learning from BYB broadcaster Claudia Trejos. The 40-year-old added that she's "about equality and empowerment for everyone," and she hopes she can take BYB's fighters to new levels by telling their stories.

Summer Rae booked during WWE WrestleMania 40 Week

The former Summer Rae of WWE is set to begin her new job during WrestleMania 40 week, and she's also headed to the City of Brotherly Love.

BYB Extreme Bare Knuckle Fighting Series announced today that Danielle Moinet has been hired to work as their interviewer and social media correspondent. It's also been confirmed that she will make her debut for the promotion during WWE's WrestleMania 40 Week.

Rae will start with BYB on Thursday, April 4 at BYB 25: Brawl On The Bay. The event will be held in Tampa, FL at the Florida State Fairgrounds. It's interesting to note how BYB's announcement on hiring Rae included a plug for her WrestleMania Week appearances.

BYB confirmed that the former Total Diva will then travel to Philadelphia for wrestling-related appearances once she's done with BYB 25. WrestleCon currently has Rae advertised to appear that Friday and Saturday.

Would you like to see Summer Rae return to WWE? Are you familiar with BYB? Sound off in the comments below!