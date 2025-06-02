Former WWE star makes major announcement; set to appear in new role

A former WWE star is set to appear in a new role. He made the announcement recently.

Ever since his release from WWE in 2020, Matt Cardona has wrestled for several major promotions across the country and has even established himself as the Indy God. During this time, Cardona has built up a solid character and has won titles in various promotions. Fans have also been waiting for him to make his return to the global juggernaut.

Now he is set for a major new role as he is about to make his film debut with Down the Long River. Matt Cardona recently took to X/Twitter to share the trailer and make the announcement:

"Check out the trailer to my action debut, Down The Long River, here!"

You can check out his tweet below:

Former WWE star Matt Cardona opened up about his dream match with Cope

Matt Cardona and Cope have a long history together since the former started his run on the WWE main roster as one of the Edgeheads. Their story came full circle on the March 30, 2024, episode of Collision when the Rated R Superstar defended his TNT Championship against Cardona. After a hard-fought battle, Cope emerged victorious.

During a recent interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Cardona revealed that his match against Cope was a dream come true, and he was going to forever be grateful for having that moment with his mentor. He further noted that he never thought this bout would ever happen.

"I guess AEW didn't love it because I never got a job," Cardona said. "But seriously, it was my dream match, and it was a great moment. I'm forever grateful for that match with Adam Copeland. I think just walking down that aisle—I'm getting goosebumps right now, you can't tell because I'm wearing this custom suit—but it was like, ‘Wow, it worked. Everything I've been doing, it's working, it worked.’ Validation, is that the right word?" Cardona said.

Check out his comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Matt Cardona will make his return to WWE in the near future.

