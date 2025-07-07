Former WWE star makes surprising comments about Brock Lesnar's potential return

A former WWE Superstar made surprising comments about Brock Lesnar's potential return to the company. The legend hasn't been seen since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023.

Ad

Speaking with Kenny McIntosh of Inside the Ropes, Eugene discussed Lesnar's potential return and suggested that his controversy would eventually blow over. The Beast Incarnate was referenced during Janel Grant's legal battle with former WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

"I think it depends if anything else comes out. If that is all that comes out and that’s all that happened, then I don’t think so. I think it might—it could probably be forgotten, much like, uh, I hate to say, Hulkster had a little incident in the past that I think after time people just might remember but kind of not—not ostracize him for it," he said.

Ad

Trending

Eugene noted that if anything else came out about Lesnar, then the situation could get messy for the former champion.

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

"And I think if—if what Brock’s done, which I don’t think the text message or whatever it was was that horrible, but if there’s anything more, then it might get dirty, might get messy," he added. [H/T: Ringside News]

Ad

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Ad

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes shook hands following their match at WWE SummerSlam 2023, and it was later revealed that the moment was unplanned.

Vince Russo explains why WWE doesn't need Brock Lesnar

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently explained why the company no longer needed Brock Lesnar on the roster.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran noted that the company is very profitable without the 47-year-old. Russo added that the promotion may not feel that they need to pay Brock Lesnar's high salary while they are having a ton of success.

Ad

"If business, and I'm talking dollars and cents, is the same in 2025 as it was in 2024, Chris, they don't need him," Russo said. "It's that simple. And why are they gonna pay him the type of money that he's asking for if they don't need him? If things fall off the deep end, that's a completely different story, but if they continue to print money the way they're printing money, there's no reason to pay him that kind of money." [1:09 – 1:45]

Ad

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Brock Lesnar and if he will ever return to WWE down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!