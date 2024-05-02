Former WWE star Mandy Rose undergoes procedure; makes confession

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently underwent a cosmetic procedure and shared details about the same on social media. Rose also revealed some details about her personal life.

The former NXT Women's Champion has remained inactive as a wrestler ever since she was released by WWE in December 2022. Rose currently works as a podcaster and content creator, but has not closed the door on returning to professional wrestling yet.

In a recent post on social media, the 33-year-old revealed that she underwent a procedure to remove her lip fillers. She had been putting it off for a while but it was migrating over time and had to be done as soon as possible. She also confessed to having Botox which reduces facial wrinkles.

"We did some lip dissolving today! I’ve always been a little afraid to do this NGL, but it was definitely needed and really wasn’t that bad! Swollen at first but a couple hours later, the swelling went down, and honestly with the numbing cream, I barely even felt it," Mandy Rose wrote.

She added:

"I've only put filler in my lips the past few years and I get Botox but it was time to dissolve the filler bc over the years, you get migration and it is definitely good to start fresh!"

Is Mandy Rose retired?

Mandy Rose has not wrestled since losing the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez on what was eventually her last day with WWE in December 2022. Rose has since remained a free agent and has not signed with any promotion. But is the former WWE star retired?

In a Q&A on her social media back in July, Rose was asked about her status as a professional wrestler. She admitted that she doesn't know about her future in the business and was enjoying her freedom away from the industry.

"I don't know if 'retires' is the right word, but I'm not doing it right now. I don't know about the future. Pretty busy right now, doing a lot of things and all is well, so," Rose said.

Rose began her wrestling career in 2015 as part of WWE's Tough Enough. She spent two years at NXT before getting called up to the main roster. She returned to NXT in 2021 to form Toxic Attraction and won the NXT Women's Championship.

