Former WWE star Matt Riddle understands he is not "everybody's taste"

Matt Riddle left remarkable matches and memories for WWE fans before parting ways with the company in September 2023. He called himself a "cult classic," addressing his fair share of followers and detractors.

However, the former United States Champion is aware of his status through the public lens. While he is not for everyone, Riddle is confident about his skill and what he brings to the table.

In an interview on Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw, Matt Riddle touched on a bevy of topics, including life after WWE. He noted that it would not have mattered if he never made it to the sports entertainment giant, because his ride-or-die fans will always be there.

"Even before I got to WWE, I was working really hard, and people go, ‘If you never get to WWE, will you be sad?’ I’m like, no. Then they go, ‘Why?’ I go, because I feel like even now, even after WWE, I feel like I’m a cult classic. I’m not everybody’s taste, their cup of tea. But when I am, I’m definitely your cup of tea, you definitely want to see me. I’m like a B-rate horror movie people love, like ‘Evil Dead’ or ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’. I’m not mainstream all the time, but I touch mainstream, and I have a following that will follow me, probably for a long, long time," Riddle said. [From 1:18:38 onwards]

Since leaving WWE, The Original Bro has worked for several promotions on the independent circuit and is currently the MLW World Heavyweight Champion.

Matt Riddle hopes to return to WWE but says there is no rush

Although Matt Riddle also has a background in mixed martial arts, he is best remembered for his tenure in WWE.

The King of Bros admitted that if it were up to him, he never would have left the sports entertainment giant. However, there are no ill feelings towards the company. He expressed a desire to return but added that there was no rush. Ultimately, he knows it is up to the decision-makers, and whether they want him there:

"I mean, I would love to go back to WWE one day, eventually, maybe soon. The thing is, whenever they want, you know? It's not up to me. That's their decision. If it was up to me, I would have been there yesterday. I never would have left, you know? But it's up to them. That's their decision-making, and I respect whatever decision they make, you know?"

Matt Riddle also wants to reunite with Randy Orton. He called the time period of RK-Bro the best time of his professional wrestling life.

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

