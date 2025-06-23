Former WWE star mentioned in John Cena's "pipebomb" responds during recent show

John Cena namedropped a former WWE star during his recent "pipebomb" promo. This star has now responded.

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Cena squared off against R-Truth. The match ended in a disqualification after Cena hit Truth with his WWE Title. Following the match, CM Punk came out to attack Cena but was put through a table instead. Following this, The Cenation Leader grabbed a microphone, sat on the top turnbuckle, and replicated Punk's pipebomb promo from several years ago. During this promo, he namedropped three former WWE stars - Claudio Castagnoli, Nic Nemeth, and Matt Cardona.

During a recent GCW show, Matt Cardona was in the middle of his promo when he sat on the turnbuckle, much like Cena, and said, "Hey, John Cena," while waving at the camera.

John Cena opens up about a potential match with Triple H during his Retirement Tour

John Cena has faced several tough opponents during his legendary WWE run. Currently, he is in the midst of his retirement tour with only a few dates left. He has already squared off against one of his fiercest rivals, Randy Orton, at Backlash 2025 and will compete against another of his greatest foes, CM Punk, at Night of Champions, leaving fans to wonder who his next opponent will be.

The Greatest of All Time was part of the SummerSlam Kickoff show, where Michael Cole asked him if he wanted to check off more boxes before his retirement. Cena left the questions to the fans, who suggested a match with Triple H. However, the Undisputed WWE Champion turned down the idea of facing The Game.

"Hunter Hearst Helmsley [Triple H]? No, we can't do that one. I don't know, we'll see how it plays out. I got until December," he said. [19:20 - 19:28]

It will be interesting to see how the remainder of Cena's retirement tour plays out.

