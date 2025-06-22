John Cena discusses potential Triple H match during WWE Retirement Tour

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena recently talked about potentially facing the company's Chief Content Officer, Triple H. The 17-time World Champion is set to hang up his boots at the end of 2025.

John Cena is currently in a heated feud with CM Punk, and the two are set to lock horns at Night of Champions. On the latest edition of SmackDown, Cena faced R-Truth in a singles match. The match ended in a DQ after The Cenation Leader hit his opponent with the belt.

Following the bout, The Chain Gang Soldier tried to unleash another attack on Truth, but was stopped in his tracks by Punk. However, John got the best of The Second City Saint and laid him out inside the ring. Cena then dropped a pipebomb, taking multiple shots at his Night of Champions opponent.

Ahead of this much-anticipated clash, John Cena recently made an appearance at the SummerSlam Kickoff Show. During this, Michael Cole asked him if he wanted to check other boxes before his retirement. Cena took the question to the fans, who suggested multiple names that the legend could face, including Triple H.

The 17-time World Champion immediately turned down facing WWE's CCO.

"Hunter Hearst Helmsley [Triple H]? No, we can't do that one. I don't know, we'll see how it plays out. I got until December," he said. [19:20 - 19:28]

Check out the video below:

John Cena promised fans "something awesome" for next week's WWE SmackDown

During the same appearance at the SummerSlam Kickoff Show, John Cena said that if fans were enjoying WWE's current product, then he hoped they would watch Night of Champions.

Cena also promised that the company was "cooking something awesome" for the audience for next week's SmackDown.

“If you guys are digging what we’re doing on television, I hope you watch Night of Champions because it’s gonna be f’n great. I hope you like SmackDown, hope you like the next SmackDown because we’re cooking up something awesome for you,” Cena said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for John Cena's retirement tour after Night of Champions.

