Former WWE star mentions the pivotal reason behind recent success

Former WWE star Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, recently shared a message on Twitter.

Since his departure from the Stamford-based company in 2020, Cardona has emerged as a prominent figure in the independent wrestling circuit. Recently, he disclosed the pivotal change he made that led to his current success.

In a Twitter exchange with a user, Cardona acknowledged leveraging his WWE career for opportunities, but highlighted that a complete overhaul of his in-ring persona was the key factor in solidifying his status as a top star in the independent circuit.

"Of course, I’ve used my WWE career and flipped the script for this run. But you’re ignorant to believe I’d be one of the top guys on the indies, and being this successful if I was still just WOO WOO WOOing…3 AND A HALF YEARS LATER! I ain’t the Honky Tonk Man. And I LOVE HTM…but this run is entirely different," Cardona wrote.

Former WWE star wants to fight Matt Cardona

Nic Nemeth, popularly known to fans as Dolph Ziggler was released by WWE a few months ago.

During a recent interview, the former World Heavyweight Champion discussed his future aspirations, dropping hints about potentially following a path similar to Cardona's. Nemeth even playfully teased the idea of a potential showdown with Cardona somewhere down the line.

"Legitimately, if Zack Ryder (Cardona) wasn't out there, I don't know that I'd be like, 'Oh, I wanna do my own thing for a little bit.' I want to go fight him, but also not be tied down to another company right away. But I really want to beat him up with no rules, everybody filming. I'm not going to get arrested afterward. Like, it's all legally signed paperwork," Nemeth said.

It will be interesting to see if these two stars cross paths for a showdown in the near future.

What did you make of Matt Cardona's recent remarks? Let us know in the comments section below.