Former WWE star Nidia looks unrecognizable 19 years after release

Former WWE star Nidia Guenard parted ways with the Stamford-based company 19 years ago. The 45-year-old almost looks unrecognizable in recent pictures on social media.

Nidia was the co-winner of the 2001 edition of Tough Enough alongside former WWE Superstar Maven. After winning the show, she made her debut for WWE on the June 6, 2002, edition of SmackDown. Guenard had multiple matches against the likes of Torrie Wilson, Molly Holly, Trish Stratus, and several other Divas at the time. She was released from her contract on November 3, 2004.

An X (formerly Twitter) user recently shared a picture of Torrie Wilson and Nidia Guenard from their recent public appearance. Nidia looks almost unrecognizable from her time with the company.

You can check out the X post below:

Expand Tweet

Nidia explains how a former WWE Champion helped her

During her early days in the company, Nidia unknowingly broke several rules. Fortunately for her, former multi-time World Champion Batista came to her rescue.

During an interview with Fightful, Nidia opened up about her experience with The Animal. She explained how the former Evolution member told her what she was doing wrong during her early days with the promotion. Going on to add that The Dudley Boyz initially gave her a hard time on the road. Batista despite being friends with the former Tag Team Champions always stuck his neck out for a newcomer like her, who wasn't always aware of all the rules and that she'd be forever grateful to The Animal for his kindness.

"He’s like, ‘You’re coming off like not respectful and then you’re winking at people.’ I was like, man, I wink at people because I’m so nervous. You guys are ginormous. It’s like a whole new world, I left my home. I don’t know what I’m doing. It’s actually like a nervous thing. He kinda told me how to behave in a locker room. That really helped and when I got on the road the Dudley Boyz gave me a hard time. He was with them in that group. He really stuck his neck out for me. So, I will forever be grateful. Then the Dudley Boyz were fantastic, but at first they were a little rough until they came to the rescue," said Nidia.

Expand Tweet

Nidia had previously stated she would never return to WWE. However, amid so many unexpected returns, one can never say never.