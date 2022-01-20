"Eric Bischoff asked me about it" - Former WWE star reveals if Mabel was supposed to be the third member of the nWo (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Oscar has commented on whether there were plans for Mabel to be the third member of the New World Order.

The two stars were part of a stable known as Men on a Mission, which also involved former tag team champion Mo. In a recent interview on UnSKripted with Sportskeeda's Dr. Chris Featherstone, Oscar stated that it's possible Mabel could've been a member of the nWo.

According to the former WWE star, Eric Bischoff wanted a t-shirt made that referred to Mabel as 'the third man'.

"I don't know too much about it (...) it came up when I ran into Eric Bischoff,'' said Oscar. ''Bischoff asked me if he could get permission to make a t-shirt that said Mabel was the 'third man' and I didn't know what he was talking about, until (...) a little time after. (...) I think that really was a thing, because Eric Bischoff asked me about it," said Oscar.

Oscar shares his thoughts on how former WWE star Mabel being the third member of the nWo would've panned out

The New World Order (nWo) is one of the biggest and most popular factions in the history of professional wrestling. While it was made up of countless stars, Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash were the founding members of the group.

Oscar commented on how he thinks the group would've turned out with Mabel as its third member.

"You know, the nWo was a powerful organization, and it really would have been a good thing to [Mabel] to be a part of it,'' said Oscar. ''I wish it would have came to fruition. You know, I think for him, it would have been a really good thing. I would have been jealous 'cause I would have wanted to be the fourth man. The nWo made a lot of money."

Mabel is a former WWE Tag Team Champion and King of the Ring winner. He also competed in the company under the ring names Viscera and Big Daddy V.

