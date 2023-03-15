Former WWE star picks Paul Heyman for top award; feels no one can equal him (Exclusive)

Former WWE ring announcer and on-screen manager Ricardo Rodriguez recently praised Paul Heyman's promo skills.

Heyman has been serving as the voice of the Bloodline for over two years now. Since siding with Roman Reigns in 2020, The Wiseman has ensured that his client remains at the top of the mountain in WWE. The ECW legend also navigated the complex situation between Brock Lesnar and Reigns and ensured that he remained with the winning side.

On UnSKripted this week, Ricardo mentioned that Paul Heyman was hands down the best promo of the year while giving his picks for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. He detailed that The Wiseman's work on the mic was unparalleled, and no one was on his level.

"There's nobody like Paul Heyman. If I could ever even reach a level close enough to that, I'd be happy." He continued, "I will always go with Paul." [15:53 - 17:31]

Miguel Perez acknowledged Paul Heyman but picked another superstar

During the same conversation, Planeta Wrestling team member Miguel Perez also mentioned that Heyman was the epitome of the best talkers in professional wrestling. However, his pick for the best promo of 2022 was Sami Zayn.

"This award must be named the Paul Heyman award. But it's not my pick this year. To me, Sami Zayn is the pick because Sami Zayn has something different this year. The reaction of the crowds in Montreal in the shows in Canada this year was amazing. Sami is not a big superstar for his body or his character. But when Sami takes a mic, everything changes." [17:35 - 18:13]

Perez detailed that Zayn's mic work over the last few months got the crowd invested in his storyline, making him a top star in WWE.

