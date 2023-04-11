Former WWE star picks Rhea Ripley as his early wrestler of the year contender

Former WWE star James Ellsworth has a very solid pick for who he thinks is the best wrestler of 2023 so far...Rhea Ripley.

Mami started 2023 with a ton of momentum after she won the Royal Rumble matchup from the number one spot and earned herself a championship opportunity at WrestleMania 39. The Eradicator chose to face off against longtime rival Charlotte Flair at the Showcase of the Immortals, where she dethroned the Queen to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Inside The Ropes recently asked fans who has been the best wrestler of 2023 so far. Ellsworth replied to the tweet and picked Ripley as his early pick for the best wrestler of 2023.

Rhea Ripley confronted Bianca Belair on the RAW after WrestleMania 39

Rhea Ripley may have dethroned Charlotte Flair, but she is yet to prove herself against the top female champion on the RAW brand, Bianca Belair. The Eradicator and The EST faced off on RAW after WrestleMania 39, a moment that had the LA crowd going wild with anticipation.

Ripley and Belair did not trade any shots then, but The EST took to Twitter and teased that the two will one day collide again. This has led some in the WWE Universe to speculate that the two will meet at WrestleMania 40.

The two top champions do have a history together. Ripley and Belair were the final competitors in the Women's Rumble matchup at the 2021 Royal Rumble, which took place inside the WWE ThunderDome due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

After an incredible back-and-forth, Belair dumped Ripley and earned her first title opportunity at WrestleMania 37. At 'Mania, she dethroned Sasha Banks to become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Whether Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley face off this year or not, one thing is for sure: The WWE women's division is in good hands, with both at the top of the mountain.

