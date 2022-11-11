Former WWE star pitches insane match idea for The Bloodline at WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

EC3 recently pitched a match idea between The Bloodline going to war against Sami Zayn and the Jackass crew at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Though Zayn is currently a member of The Bloodline, many assume it's only a temporary alliance as he will soon be kicked out. If this becomes a reality, it could open up multiple options for WWE to advance the storyline.

While some think Sami Zayn will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Title, others believe he will join Kevin Owens to take on The Usos.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 came up with a different idea altogether. The former WWE Superstar feels once Zayn is kicked out of The Bloodline, he should turn to Johnny Knoxville and his Jackass crew for help, leading to a chaotic match at WrestleMania.

"Let's book this. How about, you know, Sami Zayn gets kicked out of The Bloodline and they are just running amok and then who's he gonna turn to? Well, 'I gotta turn to my boy Johnny Knoxville,' and then we have Jackass vs. The Bloodline going down the pipe to WrestleMania and we have chaos," said EC3. (9:40 - 9:54)

For those unaware, Zayn has plenty of history with Johnny Knoxville, as the duo clashed at last year's WrestleMania 38, where the latter won.

Konnan is a big fan of The Bloodline's work in WWE

Owing to their dominance over WWE's landscape, The Bloodline has been compared to some of the greatest stables in wrestling history.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Keepin It 100,' Konnan stated that the Roman Reigns-led faction was the best since nWo and D-Generation X took over the business.

"Yeah, probably the best faction [The Bloodline] since the nWo and DX," said Konnan.

While EC3's pitch for The Bloodline and Sami Zayn is undoubtedly wild, it remains to be seen if it comes to fruition.

Considering how impressive Knoxville's performance was at WrestleMania 38, it wouldn't come as a surprise if WWE tries to bring him back for the show's next edition as well.

