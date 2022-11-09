"Probably the best" - Wrestling veteran compares current WWE faction to the NWO and DX

WCW legend Konnan recently compared WWE's Bloodline stable to D-Generation X and the nWo.

Following his return in August 2020, Roman Reigns captured the Universal Championship and started forming The Bloodline. Despite their initial reluctance, The Usos became part of Reigns' group in 2021.

In recent months, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa also joined The Bloodline. While Reigns is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, The Usos are the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. Meanwhile, Sikoa held the NXT North American Title for a few days last September before joining the faction at Clash at the Castle.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan praised The Bloodline, comparing them to the nWo and D-Generation X.

"Yeah, probably the best faction [The Bloodline] since the nWo and DX," said the WCW legend. [From 1:08 to 1:11]

Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

After feuding for a few weeks, Roman Reigns defended his championship against Logan Paul last Saturday at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Despite the famous YouTuber's impressive performance, The Tribal Chief walked out victorious to retain his title.

Logan Paul recently reflected on the match during an episode of his imPaulsive podcast.

"I faced Roman Reigns, the face of WWE for the Undisputed Universal Championship and it was a hell of a match. The guy's tough. They [Logan's podcast co-hosts] got dragged over the barrier. It's because they handed me the phone that I filmed myself frog splashing Roman through the table and honestly, I'll take that L on the chin because I don't care. I don't care because that video was f*****g awesome," said Logan. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

