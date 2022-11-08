Released WWE Superstar reveals what Vince McMahon thought about turning Roman Reigns heel

Former WWE Superstar Lana (aka CJ Perry) recently disclosed what former CEO Vince McMahon thought about turning Roman Reigns heel.

Despite fans booing him, Reigns worked as a babyface for several years in the Stamford-based company. However, he finally turned heel upon his return from a hiatus in mid-2020. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is currently the company's top heel character.

In an interview with Trevor Talks Too Much, Lana disclosed that Vince McMahon initially opposed the idea of turning Reigns heel.

"When he [Roman Reigns] came back from taking a break during the pandemic, he fully committed to being a heel and Vince finally allowed that because for so long the whole place was booing him and he was like, 'no, he's a good guy' [imitating Vince McMahon]. So, it was really cool to just lean into it. But then, you know, he's a badass and also he's been champion for like two and a half years and so people will start to cheer for you," she said. (17:25 - 17:49)

Lana praises Logan Paul's performance in WWE

After feuding for a few weeks, Roman Reigns and Logan Paul squared off in a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel last Saturday. Although The Tribal Chief walked out victorious, his opponent stole the show with his impressive performance.

During her interview with Trevor Talks Too Much, Lana praised Paul for his performance inside the squared circle.

"Logan Paul I was really impressed with. I don't know if he was a gymnast or something because I went to SummerSlam, it was in Nashville, and I went to the stadium and it was Logan Paul's match with The Miz, and I was like, 'oh God, this is gonna suck I already know,' you know 'cause just because someone boxed or just because someone's really athletic, doesn't mean they're gonna be able to move well in the ring and I was blown away. I was like, 'whoa, he has picked up so quickly,'" she explained. (20:06 - 20:36)

