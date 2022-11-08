Roman Reigns responds to Logan Paul's recent statement

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns responded to Logan Paul's recent tweet after a victory over the latter at Crown Jewel 2022.

The social media star pushed Reigns to his limits at the latest premium live event in Saudi Arabia. While Logan was unable to defeat the Tribal Chief, he proved to everyone that he belongs with the very best inside the squared circle.

Following the epic showdown between the two, The Maverick took to Twitter to comment on the match, stating that it was a war.

Responding to Paul in typical heel fashion, the Head of the Table highlighted that the best man won.

Logan Paul also suffered an injury during the match, which could sideline him for a few months.

The social media megastar revealed after Crown Jewel that he suffered multiple ligament injuries and possibly tore his ACL. However, that did not stop him from delivering one of the best matches of the year.

Roman Reigns looked emotional after his victory over Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2022

Roman Reigns has been unstoppable in WWE since returning as a heel in 2020. The Tribal Chief has not been pinned in over 1000 days and is currently on one of the most dominant title reigns in the modern era.

However, the Samoan was taken to his limits by Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. The match saw multiple interferences as The Bloodline came out to help their leader while Jake Paul was there to assist his brother. In the end, the numbers advantage helped Reigns retain his title.

Overwhelmed by the victory, Roman Reigns had an emotional moment briefly while the cameras were rolling. The moment showcased how much being a champion means for the Head of the Table.

With Logan now out of the picture, the Bloodline's leader is expected to lead his group at Survivor Series in a WarGames match. While nothing has been confirmed yet, Reigns and the entire Bloodline were featured on the official poster for the upcoming premium live event.

