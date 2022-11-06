[Watch] Roman Reigns seemingly has an emotional breakdown after retaining Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Crown Jewel

At Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns had to dig deep for a huge win over Logan Paul. In doing so, he retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Post-match, The Bloodline's celebrations began as Reigns was joined by The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman on the ramp. With Heyman acknowledging The Tribal Chief, he seemingly had an emotional moment for a brief second while the cameras were rolling.

Fans on Twitter were quick to react, as members of the WWE Universe shared clips of Reigns' emotional moment.

Check out the same clip below:

#WWECrownJewel roman was so emotional, he deserves ALL THE DAMN FLOWERS. roman was so emotional, he deserves ALL THE DAMN FLOWERS. #WWECrownJewel https://t.co/tMKAnZ7zLH

This was Reigns' first successful title defense since he defeated Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. Following his over The Scottish Warrior, Reigns appeared on Logan's podcast, IMPAULSIVE.

After calling out the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, the YouTuber-turned-pro wrestler earned a shot at the title.

Despite wins over The Mysterios and The Miz, Paul was unable to pull off the unthinkable and beat Reigns to win his first championship in pro wrestling.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell believes that Roman Reigns and The Usos will be a super over as babyfaces

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk before Crown Jewel, Dutch Mantell made a bold prediction regarding Roman Reigns and The Usos.

The former on-screen manager believes that The Bloodline members will turn heel down the road. He added that they will turn out to be "super duper babyfaces" while being quite popular within the WWE Universe:

"That was a good segment too because I'm not thinking anything but it's going on. I do my thinking after it's over but that's what I thought. You had two babyfaces turning heel, almost on the heels, and I still think they have it planned for those Usos and Roman to go babyface, which they will be over super duper babyfaces," Mantell said.

WWE @WWE

The Tribal Chief.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

@WWERomanReigns



Acknowledge him.



#WWECrownJewel The Head of the Table.The Tribal Chief. #AndStill Undisputed WWE Universal ChampionAcknowledge him. The Head of the Table.The Tribal Chief.#AndStill Undisputed WWE Universal Champion@WWERomanReigns Acknowledge him.#WWECrownJewel https://t.co/wTPMO5zxpM

The Usos will face The New Day on SmackDown, whereas, it remains to be seen what's next in store for Roman Reigns.

