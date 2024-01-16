Former WWE star plans to return to the Performance Center this year

Former WWE Superstars occasionally lend a helping hand at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Lince Dorado has not wrestled for WWE since 2021 but plans to return to the company's training facility later in 2024 as a coach.

Dorado appeared on WWE television between 2016 and 2021. The former Cruiserweight Classic competitor has wrestled for several promotions over the last two years, including AEW, MLW, NJPW, and TNA/IMPACT. He has also guest-coached at the Performance Center.

In an interview with Developmentally Speaking, Dorado confirmed he will return this year to help the next crop of in-ring talents:

"A lot of people don't understand and realize, I just don't do lucha libre and I just don't do wrestling. I'm a teacher at heart. I was a teacher before WWE. I have that same mentality when it comes to learning and teaching professional wrestling. I will be returning back there soon, a couple times more this year, and then let's see where it goes from there." [23:20 – 23:41]

Matt Bloom, also known as Albert and Tensai during his in-ring career, is the Performance Center's head coach. NXT booker Shawn Michaels oversees the facility's trainees as Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative.

Lince Dorado's plans outside of WWE

Although he still wrestles regularly, Lince Dorado already has his sights set on a full-time role as a coach when his in-ring career is over.

The former Lucha House Party member added that he would like to teach younger wrestlers either at the Performance Center or at his facility:

"I think once wrestling is done, yeah, I think that's my calling, would be teaching, especially at that high level. Whether it be at the PC [Performance Center] or at my own spot or just traveling around the world and helping schools and people, my peers, get to that level. Because, at the end of the day, that's where the money is, man." [23:45 – 24:06]

In the same interview, Dorado disclosed details about the backstage conversation that led to his departure from WWE in 2021.

