Former WWE Superstar on how Paul Heyman motivated wrestlers in ECW to do "crazy things"

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy heaped praise on Paul Heyman, calling the legendary mouthpiece one of the greatest motivators ever.

The AEW star worked with Paul Heyman during The Hardy Boyz's feud with Brock Lesnar in 2002. Matt and Jeff also faced off against Heyman in a tag match in which the latter teamed up with his former client.

Speaking about his experience of working with the manager on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt detailed that Heyman is like a motivational speaker and is good at thinking outside the box:

"I always enjoyed working with [Paul] Heyman. The funniest thing is, I just remember, I understand why Paul would get people so motivated in ECW to do these crazy things. He's such a great motivator. (..) He really is like an inspirational motivational speaker when it comes to that. He had these thoughts outside the box. He would color outside the line and try things differently and put a good strong psychological spin on them. So I always enjoyed working with Paul."- Matt said (from 27:29 to 28:07)

Paul Heyman is currently doing some of his best work ever in WWE

Paul Heyman has been a part of WWE for over 20 years during which he has managed success stories like Brock Lesnar, CM Punk and Roman Reigns. He also backed less successful superstars like Curtis Axel, Cesaro and Ryback.

The former ECW boss aligned himself with Roman Reigns on the August 28, 2020 episode of SmackDown, serving as the special counsel to The Tribal Chief. The duo have been on an unstoppable run since then, with Reigns recently completing 600 days as Universal Champion.

At WrestleMania 38, Roman Reigns made history by unifying the WWE and Universal Championships with his special counsel by his side. The Bloodline has no plans of slowing down as The Head of the Table declared that The Usos will be coming after RK-Bro's RAW Tag Team Championships.

