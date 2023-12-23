Former WWE star quickly returns to work after major operation - Reports

A WWE legend has supposedly not taken a lot of time away from work after recently undergoing a major operation.

Speaking on his podcast Grilling JR, Jim Ross revealed this past week that the legendary Dean Malenko recently underwent brain surgery. Good 'Ol JR, who returned to work at Wednesday's AEW TV tapings, noted that he saw the two-time then-WWF Light Heavyweight Champion while backstage. He added that Malenko apparently needed the operation to stop the shakes from Parkinson's Disease.

The comments from Ross led to a lot of assumptions on Malenko's health and the timeline of his surgery, but PWInsider reported that The Man of 1000 Holds actually underwent the surgery towards the end of September.

Malenko would have probably recovered from the procedure as it took place a few months ago. The four-time WCW Cruiserweight Champion was already back to work for AEW at the beginning of November.

WWE Hall of Famer praises Dean Malenko

AEW hired Dean Malenko to work as a senior producer in late May 2019. He signed with AEW one month after leaving WWE on April 26th, 2019. Malenko began with his former employer in January 2001, and most of those 19 years was spent as a road agent.

On the same aforementioned episode of his Grilling JR podcast, AEW commentator Jim Ross praised Malenko for his behind-the-scenes work. Ross declared the two-time ECW World Television Champion to be a MVP of AEW.

"He is one of those unsung guys that's such an MVP at AEW because of his guidance, his coaching. He encourages the talents to bring with them to him what they want to do... and then he helps them, he contributes. It's teaching. All that is is coaching. And he's really, really good at it," JR said.

Malenko last stepped in the ring on February 27th, 2007 at the WWE TV tapings in San Jose, California, for Sin Cara's tryout dark match. The then-agent was defeated in the bout. His last official match on record is a DQ win over former student Chad Collyer at HWA's Tuesday Night Showcase on December 11th, 2001. Malenko's last WWE TV match was a loss to Scotty 2 Hotty on the July 3rd, 2001 SmackDown.

