WWE star quits X after firing a massive shot at Roman Reigns

WWE released several notable and new names earlier today. Meanwhile, NXT star Keanu Carver quit X after he seemingly fired a massive shot at Roman Reigns and the company following the release of several stars.
Ahead of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE released several names from the main roster and the developmental brand. Keanu Carver was unhappy with the mass releases and made some posts on X regarding the issue.
Carver seemingly fired a massive shot at Roman Reigns on X, where he called out the OTC for supporting Donald Trump and even lashed out at the management for prioritizing Samoan talent, hinting at The Bloodline, on television over other names.
After seemingly going off on Reigns and WWE, BodySlam Net's Cory pointed out on X that Carver had quit the platform. The NXT star's account is now unavailable.
Major update on Roman Reigns and his potential new WWE tag team partner - Reports
Earlier this year, Roman Reigns went solo after reclaiming the Ula Fala, as he aspired to win the Men's Royal Rumble and recapture the Undisputed WWE Title. However, CM Punk cost him the opportunity, and the OTC shifted his focus toward The Second City Saint and Seth Rollins.
Unfortunately, the Original Tribal Chief became truly alone in the Stamford-based promotion when Paul Heyman turned on him at WrestleMania 41 and chose Seth Rollins. On the following RAW, Reigns went after the two, only to be manhandled by Bron Breakker, who aligned with Rollins and Heyman.
According to a recent report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), there are plans for Reigns to team up with CM Punk and go up against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. However, instead of Backlash, it would happen on a bigger stage. The report suggested it could be saved for the upcoming Money in the Bank or SummerSlam PLE.
It'll be interesting to see what's next for the Original Tribal Chief upon his return to the weekly product.