Former female WWE star reacts to fan backlash to Bray Wyatt tweet

Bray Wyatt's WWE release took pro-wrestling Twitter by storm, and several wrestlers took to Twitter to react to the same. Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green also tweeted about Bray Wyatt but her tweet didn't sit well with a lot of fans.

Chelsea posted a photo of herself with the caption stating:

"Me waiting for @WWEBrayWyatt to come to the dark side."

The tweet received major backlash from fans with many stating that her message was in poor taste. Check out some responses to Chelsea's tweet addressing Bray Wyatt:

Green noticed the negative comments and decided to clarify her tweet. Here's what she said in her second tweet:

"Very confused why me being supportive of what Bray Wyatt does next, pis*es people off. Lol oh Twitter! You never cease to amaze me. But really though… I can’t wait to see what he does next / where he goes / what character he creates next."

Bray Wyatt's WWE release has left fans dumbstruck

The Fiend with the WWE Universal Championship

Bray Wyatt was one of the biggest superstars on the WWE roster. He was someone many fans believed would be a WWE mainstay for life. Wyatt's WWE main roster run kicked off in 2013 when he debuted on RAW and attacked Kane. He defeated Kane in a dominant debut at SummerSlam 2013 and went on to become one of the most intriguing characters of all time.

Wyatt's final WWE feud with Randy Orton received a lot of negative reaction from fans and their WrestleMania 37 match didn't do them any favors. Little did Bray's fans know that it would be the last match of his WWE career.

As for Chelsea Green, she meant well with her tweet and many fans took it the wrong way. Several other fans extended their support towards her in replies though.

