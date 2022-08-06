"REAL piece of sh*t"- Former WWE star reacts to Karrion Kross' return

Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder in WWE) had his unique way of reacting to Karrion Kross' big return to the company on tonight's SmackDown.

WWE released Karrion Kross in late 2021. He didn't do anything of note during his final days on the main roster. The former NXT Champion was given a new look during his run on RAW, which included a gladiator helmet and suspenders.

On tonight's episode of SmackDown, the final segment saw Drew McIntyre being attacked by a returning Kross, accompanied by Scarlett Bordeaux. The attack took place right in front of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The WWE Universe reacted positively to this big return, and several wrestling personalities shared their reactions to the same as well.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona also shared a tweet and jokingly called Kross "a real piece of sh*t." The former couldn't believe that Kross shaved his head for years despite having a "beautiful full head of hair."

"@realKILLERkross is a REAL piece of shit. This guy has a beautiful full head of hair and SHAVED IT FOR YEARS!" Cardona wrote.

Check out the screengrab of Cardona's tweet, and you can view the uncensored version here.

Matt Cardona praises Kross' look in a unique manner

Matt Cardona's tweet about Karrion Kross received some interesting responses

Matt Cardona's 'praise' for Kross' latest look received several reactions from WWE fans.

Check out some of the most notable reactions below:

Christopher Hagerty @cmhagerty @TheMattCardona @realKILLERkross He’s like that dude on Seinfeld that Elaine convinced to quit shaving his head! @TheMattCardona @realKILLERkross He’s like that dude on Seinfeld that Elaine convinced to quit shaving his head!

Jason Fields @JFields85 @TheMattCardona @realKILLERkross Reminds me of Nikita Koloff when he let his hair grow out @TheMattCardona @realKILLERkross Reminds me of Nikita Koloff when he let his hair grow out

MrTylerWpg @MrTylerWpg @TheMattCardona @realKILLERkross He was such a killer he refused to take care @TheMattCardona @realKILLERkross He was such a killer he refused to take care

Now that Triple H is the head of creative for WWE, Kross' future in the company looks promising. The latter has previously heaped massive praise on The Game and called him a "natural leader." However, only time will tell how the former NXT Champ will fare this time around.

Now that Triple H holds major creative power in WWE, are you excited to see Kross back in WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

