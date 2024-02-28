Former WWE star reacts to major snub; wishes it didn't happen

A former WWE Superstar recently took to social media to react to a major snub by the company's partner, 2K. The name in question is Kelly Kelly.

The 37-year-old started her World Wrestling Entertainment career in 2006, performing for the company's then developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling. She became one of the most popular names in the women's division by winning the Divas Championship and the 24/7 Championship.

However, she was released from her WWE contract in September 2012 at only 25. She recently recalled getting "retired" from the Stamford-based promotion at such a young age.

Kelly Kelly recently took to Twitter to react to a major snub by 2K as she was not included in the upcoming WWE 2K24 game.

"Wish I was too," Kelly Kelly wrote.

Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly talked about her possible in-ring return

During a recent interview with People, Kelly Kelly said she wanted to tell her kids how she was as a wrestler by showing them her old matches.

The star also mentioned that she wants to wrestle again in front of her kids.

"[I will] tell them that their mom was one bad*** wrestler. And to get to show them all my old matches, memorabilia, and hopefully I’ll get to wrestle one more time with them sitting front row cheering mommy on!"

Many fans want to see Kelly Kelly return to World Wrestling Entertainment to make her in-ring return. She was last seen at the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match. What the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the star's future remains to be seen.

Do you want to see Kelly Kelly compete inside the squared circle again? Let us know in the comments section below.